The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.26

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 31002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPS. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In other news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $6,504,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,852,646. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Gap by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

