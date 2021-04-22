The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,070. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,885,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after buying an additional 76,568 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 495,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 589,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 219,767 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,274,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 487,539 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

