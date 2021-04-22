The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,901,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,721,000 after acquiring an additional 403,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after acquiring an additional 510,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,285,000 after acquiring an additional 159,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.