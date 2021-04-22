The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.
EDIT opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $99.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,901,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,721,000 after acquiring an additional 403,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after acquiring an additional 510,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,285,000 after acquiring an additional 159,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.
