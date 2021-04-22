The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) to Neutral

Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Nomura Real Estate stock remained flat at $$21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. Nomura Real Estate has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.89.
Nomura Real Estate Company Profile
