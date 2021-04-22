The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €100.00 ($117.65) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

Shares of DG traded down €0.53 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €87.42 ($102.85). 1,086,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.47. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

