The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €174.08 ($204.80).

RI opened at €173.10 ($203.65) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €162.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €156.27. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

