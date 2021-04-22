The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

GT has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

