The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading Down 1.7%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 772,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,863,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded The Green Organic Dutchman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get The Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.