The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

GBX opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $359,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 20,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 264,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

