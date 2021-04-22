The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

