The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $136.97. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

