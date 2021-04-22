The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THG stock opened at $134.79 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

