The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.