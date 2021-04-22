The Hershey (HSY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect The Hershey to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Hershey to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $162.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average of $150.41. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $163.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.27.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

