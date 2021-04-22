The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $27,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

NYSE HD opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.14 and a 1-year high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

