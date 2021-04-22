The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 17.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.14 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

