The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IPG opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

