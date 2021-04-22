The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.10

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.10 and last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 64 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The stock has a market cap of $755.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,975.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Joint in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Joint by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

