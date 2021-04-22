The Kraft Heinz (KHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Kraft Heinz to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

