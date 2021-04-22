The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

KHC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.97. 311,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,452,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of -102.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 6.3% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $1,229,000. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 28.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 48,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 18.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

