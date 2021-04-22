The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 155,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in The Kroger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in The Kroger by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,730 shares of company stock worth $3,607,811. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

