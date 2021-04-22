The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Lovesac in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Lovesac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of LOVE opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $73.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.