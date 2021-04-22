The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,132,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $175.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day moving average is $149.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

