The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $1,748,057.32 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32.

PG traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,312,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $331.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

