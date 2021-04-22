The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 534,675 shares of company stock worth $68,687,622. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

