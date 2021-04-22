The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 5.0% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

PG stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $336.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,675 shares of company stock worth $68,687,622. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.