The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $19,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 534,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,687,622. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $336.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

