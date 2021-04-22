The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Reduced by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.2% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 534,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,687,622. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

