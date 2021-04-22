The PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

The PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of PRSR opened at GBX 93.81 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The PRS REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.12 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.41. The firm has a market cap of £464.61 million and a PE ratio of 26.06.
The PRS REIT Company Profile
