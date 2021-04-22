The PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

The PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PRSR opened at GBX 93.81 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The PRS REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.12 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.41. The firm has a market cap of £464.61 million and a PE ratio of 26.06.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

