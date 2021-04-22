The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.75

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.75 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 79.99 ($1.05). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 6,056 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.03.

The Quarto Group Company Profile (LON:QRT)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

