The Sandbox Hits Market Cap of $307.32 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $307.32 million and $77.39 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 33.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

