The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMUUY remained flat at $$13.77 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

