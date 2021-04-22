The Southern (SO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Southern (NYSE:SO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect The Southern to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Southern to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.