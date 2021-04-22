The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.14 billion. The Toro posted sales of $929.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of TTC opened at $115.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.62. The Toro has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $116.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

