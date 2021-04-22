The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.55

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.55 and last traded at $115.90, with a volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

