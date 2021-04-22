The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,638 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 0.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 51,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

