The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 4.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.35. 42,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,125. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

