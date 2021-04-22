The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $184.15. 178,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,115,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.84 and its 200 day moving average is $166.62. The stock has a market cap of $334.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.