The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.32. 76,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,115,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day moving average of $166.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

