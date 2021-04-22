The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

