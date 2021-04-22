THEKEY Market Capitalization Reaches $12.69 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and approximately $504,615.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

