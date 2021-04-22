TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,432 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of TherapeuticsMD worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth $456,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 815.0% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81,499 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

TXMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

