Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $540.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMO. UBS Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $480.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

