Theta Fuel Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.18 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $39.18 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00325414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00024074 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.