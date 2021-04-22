THETA Trading Down 19% Over Last Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. THETA has a total market capitalization of $10.10 billion and $431.38 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can now be bought for about $10.10 or 0.00019742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00069523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.14 or 0.00698134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.96 or 0.07739010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.