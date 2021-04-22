THG (LON:THG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

THG (LON:THG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 575 ($7.51). Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 641.43 ($8.38) on Friday. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 658.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 674.22.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

