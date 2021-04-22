THK Co., Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for THK in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

THK stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -428.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.04. THK has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

