Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 161,713 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 8,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $1,466,056. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

NYSE THO traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $137.72. 4,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,167. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

