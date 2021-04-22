THORChain (RUNE) One Day Volume Hits $218.42 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $3.28 billion and $218.42 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $14.13 or 0.00027423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00283896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.00976161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.64 or 0.00684187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,376.09 or 0.99678945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00197634 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,097,776 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.