ThoreCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,775.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $896.92 million and $4,775.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10,346.73 or 0.18818057 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00271341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.75 or 0.01076245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00025715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.46 or 0.00690134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.85 or 1.00130652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

